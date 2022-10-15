Mexico and the US reach agreements on migration and the fight against drugs | News

The governments of Mexico and the United States (USA) held a meeting of the High-Level Security Dialogue (DANS) in Washington on Thursday, in which they reached agreements on migration and the fight against drugs, among other issues.

Mexico maintains dialogue with the US on arms trafficking

In a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting, which was headed by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the mutual commitment to combat fentanyl trafficking, the cause of the so-called opioid crisis, was highlighted.

Both nations recalled in the text that almost 108,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States last year, mainly motivated by the use of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Mexico and the US also agreed to regulate migration and generate sources of employment. For this, a binational working group will be formed to promote a mobility strategy for workers seeking access to regular migration routes.

In terms of security, a commitment was made to combat arms trafficking to Mexico and drug trafficking to the United States.

“Through the bilateral understanding on security, public health and safe communities, we reaffirm our commitment to work together to address the main security challenges that affect our nations, including the challenges of fentanyl, arms trafficking and people smuggling, and to reduce levels of drug abuse and addiction,” the text said.

I presented in Washington the need to drastically reduce arms trafficking from the United States while we stop the circulation of fentanyl and other substances in our territory, I thanked the Government of President Biden for the support of the Bicentennial Understanding. pic.twitter.com/vyY9bJPAqJ

– Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard)

October 14, 2022

He mentioned that “Mexico doubled cocaine seizures and arrested dozens of organized crime leaders. In 2022, Mexico achieved historic seizures of fentanyl, highlighting the seizure of more than 800,000 pills in Sonora.”

“In 2021, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized more than 20.4 million fake pills and 15 thousand tons of fentanyl powder, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized an average of more than 800 tons of fentanyl each month in 2021,” he added.

He noted that in Mexico, “the armed and law enforcement forces have seized more than 32,000 weapons, 17 million cartridges and 2,300 grenades since 2019. United States law enforcement agencies seized more than 600,000 firearms in 2021.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



