South Korea reports artillery fire by North Korea | News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported this Friday that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea, in addition to registering 170 artillery rounds into maritime buffer zones established under an agreement. 2018 inter-Korean military de-escalation plan.

According to the entity, from Seoul, 130 artillery shots were detected towards the Yellow Sea from Majang-dong, in the North Korean province of Hwanghae, between 1:20 a.m. (local time) and 1:25 a.m. (local time), as well as around 40 artillery shells into the Sea of ​​Japan from Gueup-ri in Gangwon province nearly an hour later.

In this regard, the South Korean authorities pointed out that the launch came after 10 North Korean fighter jets made a threatening flight near the inter-Korean border, prompting the South Korean Air Force to send its stealth fighters F-35A and other assets to the scene.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated today with a new North Korean ballistic missile launch, accompanied by air drills and artillery fire along the border in response to live-fire exercises by Seoul.

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 14, 2022

“These continuous provocations by North Korea are acts that undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean peninsula, but also in the international community, in this regard, we gravely warn (the North) and strongly urge that please stop immediately,” said JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.

It is worth mentioning that shortly before the shooting was registered, South Korea announced that it has imposed sanctions on 15 individuals and 16 institutions related to the missile program of its North Korean neighbor.

For its part, the North Korean Aviation Administration declared that the missile tests are a regular and planned step of self-defense to sustain regional security and peace in the face of direct military threats from the United States.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



