Open meeting to designate interim president in Burkina Faso | News

A national meeting in Burkina Faso to name a transitional president has been in session since Friday, two weeks after a second coup in eight months brought Captain Ibrahim Traore to power, whose supporters want him appointed.

The meetings will bring together representatives of the Army and the Police, religious and civil society organizations, trade unions, parties and internally displaced victims of the terrorist attacks that have hit Burkina Faso since 2015.

According to the president of its organizing committee, Colonel Major Célestin Compaoré, its objective “is to examine and adopt the transition charter, designate a transition president in accordance with the charter and collect proposals for the proper development of the transition.

Burkina Faso’s coup leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré agreed to a national assembly” on October 14 and 15 to appoint a transition charter and most likely a new “transitional president.” pic.twitter.com/YBfWaCDiOL

— West African Democracy Radio (@WadrNews)

October 14, 2022

On January 24, soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba and grouped in a group called the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration (MPSR) overthrew President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, accused of inability to face the jihadist attacks that have multiplied. in Burkina Faso.

The attacks did not stop for eight months and, given the constant deterioration of the situation, on September 30 there was a new coup d’état that brought a young 34-year-old captain, Ibrahim Traoré, to power to “refocus the transition in emergencies security,” according to the board.

Captain Traoré, who was officially appointed president shortly after taking office, said he would only deal with “current affairs” until a new civilian or military transitional president was appointed through a “national conference.”





