MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese portal “Guancha” criticized the representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, who called Europe a “garden” in need of protection, and the rest of the Readers of the Chinese portal “Guancha” criticized the representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, who called Europe a “garden” in need of protection, and the rest of the world a “jungle” that could be invaded.

Borrell’s statement caused an active response from the readers of the portal in the comments.

Yesterday, 22:28 Medvedev called Borrell “withered Brussels sprouts”

“Asia, Africa and America were originally gardens. Historically, you were the jungle that invaded their gardens,” user She laughs in the bushes.

“Europe will bend under the weight of the snow and stagger in the wind, but still adhere to the mentality of superiority …. One phrase immediately comes to mind – they got what they deserved!” The Fallen King wrote.

“Yes, this garden is so beautiful, laid out on a lawn covered in the blood and tears of hundreds of millions of third world people in Asia, Africa and Latin America. This garden is so beautiful that, according to statistics, this is the place with the most wars in world history. Just amazing!” 183079 commented.

“World War I, World War II, where did they start? Ah, gentlemen? Who attacked Russia? Napoleon in France, Hitler in Germany! Who invaded China? The eight-power alliance! Who set fire to Yuanmingyuan? Savages of the West! History is mirror, you have to teach her well!” Denschik complained.

“A handful of kneeling politicians also talk about the garden without any hesitation,” Kak fish noted in financial circles.

“Did Asia, Africa and Latin America deserve to have these ruthless robbers trample their gardens?!” Chirik-chirik complained.

“Tell me, what kind of “garden” will be planted on the ground soaked in the blood of the rest of the world ?” asked chinalw123.

On Thursday, the head of European diplomacy spoke in Belgian Bruges at the opening of the European Diplomatic Academy, saying that “privileged” Europe is a “garden”, and the world around it is a “jungle” that can invade a well-functioning European mechanism.

Read the full text on the InoSMI website >>