Leaders of Russia and Central Asia Discuss Digital Transformation

ASTANA, October 14 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of Russia and the countries of Central Asia emphasize the importance of deepening cooperation in the field of digital transformation, follows from the joint statement of the heads of state.

On Friday, Astana hosted the first summit in the format “Russia – Central Asia”, following its results, the participants of the meeting adopted a joint statement.

16:49 Leaders of Russia and Central Asia agree on cooperation

“We attach great importance to deepening cooperation in the field of digital transformation of various spheres of public life in order to improve the quality of services provided to citizens,” the statement reads, the text of which is published on the Kremlin’s website.

The presidents intend to make efforts to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of mass communications in order to exchange content, hold joint events, as well as organize internships and advanced training for journalists from Russia and the countries of the Central Asian region.