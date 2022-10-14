The West has another problem due to anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. The ban on the export of birch from Russia, introduced in response to the latest Western sanctions, has led to a shortage and a sharp rise in the price of toilet paper in the The ban on the export of birch from Russia, introduced in response to the latest Western sanctions, has led to a shortage and a sharp rise in the price of toilet paper in the world , writes the Czech edition iDNES.

Birch is essential for the production of soft toilet paper. The ban on the export of this type of wood has led to a shortage and struggle for it in world markets. The consequences of this situation are a decrease in the quality and a rise in the price of the final product.

The lack of pulp, the main component for the production of toilet paper, arose during the coronavirus pandemic. Then the cause was local interruptions in supplies.

This year the market will miss up to 1.2 million tons of pulp. Moreover, the cost of raw materials has grown by 45 percent since the beginning of the year, largely due to the rise in the cost of the process of crushing and grinding chips into pulp. All this led to a fierce struggle for material in Europe.

The largest pulp producers in Europe are Sweden and Finland. At the same time, the latter previously imported more than ten percent of timber from Russia. Other trees in the Northern Hemisphere are suitable for other products such as cardboard.

In addition to the shortage of Russian wood, the situation was aggravated by specific problems – temporary shutdowns in production in Finland, Spain, and Brazil . It will be possible to ease the crisis only by the middle of next year, when enterprises in Uruguay and Chile will be put into operation, Rafael Barcellos, an analyst at Santander, warned.

Western countries imposed new sanctions against Moscow after the start of a special operation by the Russian army to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. So, Russian reserves were frozen in the amount of about 300 billion dollars. Calls to abandon Russian energy sources have also become louder. However, the disruption of supply chains has led to economic problems in Europe and the US, primarily to higher food and fuel prices.

The Kremlin called the sanctions an economic war like no other. The authorities stressed their readiness for such a development of events and assured that they would continue to fulfill social obligations.

