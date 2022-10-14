In Britain, they learned about the discrimination of refugees from Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. The British authorities refuse to accept refugees from Ukraine if they do not have Ukrainian citizenship, writes The Independent.

The newspaper reports that since the beginning of the special military operation, more than half a million foreign citizens with temporary or permanent residence permits have been in Ukraine, including about 76,000 students from Africa and Asia.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), since the end of February, 325,000 third world citizens have left Ukraine.

The UK government has approved two asylum schemes. The first scheme implies the presence of relatives living in the country, the second – the desire of a British citizen to settle a refugee. However, the authorities put forward a requirement – it is necessary to have Ukrainian citizenship or the fact of accompanying a citizen of Ukraine.

The Independent talks about those left without asylum. For example, Deborah Amoda, a 19-year-old student from Nigeria who studied medicine in Kharkiv, cannot be reunited with her family. Deborah temporarily resides in Germany, while her relatives are in England.

Another “forgotten refugee” is 43-year-old Kamran Medipour. For six years, an Iranian citizen lived in Kyiv. His brother, Peyman, fled Iran for the UK after being threatened by government officials in connection with his political campaign. Peyman, who received British citizenship, turned to the authorities for help, but received an answer that his brother would not be able to cross the border as a refugee, since he did not have Ukrainian citizenship.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to August 30, more than seven million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries.