MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, “does not recall” such a dirty campaign around the adopted UN General Assembly resolution on the non-recognition of referenda in all the time of his work.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution not recognizing referendums. 143 countries voted for it, five voted against, 35 countries abstained. Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Nicaragua voted against. Earlier, RIA Novosti sources reported that the United States and its partners were actively persuading countries to support the Western draft resolution.

“The image component is important here. Many Western countries solve their internal problems in this way… Mid-term elections in the United States are coming soon – this was also an orientation in such an absolutely unprecedented dirty campaign that was carried out. I don’t remember this at the UN. My colleagues who work longer than me, they don’t remember this either,” Polyansky said during the Time Will Show program.