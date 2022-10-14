EU Delegation Arrives in Yerevan to Prepare Observer Mission

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 – RIA Novosti. The technical delegation of the European Union arrived in Yerevan on Friday to prepare the work of the monitoring mission on the border with Azerbaijan, the European Foreign Service said in a statement.

“In accordance with the request of Armenia, the technical assessment mission arrived in Yerevan today. Its task is to prepare the deployment of observers on the Armenian part of the border with Azerbaijan later this month,” the European Foreign Service said.

09:49 Armenian Defense Ministry accuses Azerbaijan of shelling on border

It is expected that on Monday, October 17, EU foreign ministers will discuss the proposal of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to deploy this mission.

Earlier, the website of the European Council reported that the EU civilian mission on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan for a period of two months will begin work in October. It is noted that Armenia agreed to assist the EU civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with this mission. The aim of the EU mission is to “build confidence” and “contribute to the work of the border commissions”.

A European source told journalists that due to the urgency of this issue, about 40 European observers will be transferred to Armenia from Georgia in the near future.