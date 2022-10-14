Trump responds to demand to testify with 14-page memorandum

WASHINGTON, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump sent a 14-page document to the Congressional Investigative Committee, in which he did not respond to the request to appear for testimony and called on his political opponents to check the numerous violations that allegedly accompanied the 2020 elections.

The committee set up in the House of Representatives to investigate the storming of the Capitol voted unanimously the day before to subpoena Trump.

“This memorandum is being written to express our anger, disappointment and dissatisfaction that hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on what many consider a farce and witch hunt, and despite loud and persistent demands, you have not paid even a fraction of the attention to studying the massive Election The Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election and only targeted those concerned Americans who protested the Fraud,” Trump tweeted.

He continues to insist that he was stripped of his 2020 victory despite failing to prove anything in multiple lawsuits.

The ex-president sent nine members of the committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, a list of violations that he claims were committed in five states that played a key role in Joe Biden’s victory.

“At your request, I will send you additional numbers, but even what is already presented would change the final alignment of the elections many times over,” Trump wrote.

Fox TV channel, citing a source close to the ex-president, reports that Trump is “delighted with the idea” to testify to the committee, and if he decides to respond to the subpoena, he will devote his speech to the corruption of the elections and the parliamentary investigation.