Kyiv angry at shipowners’ insurers for doing business with Russians

MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. The International Group of Mutual Insurance Clubs of Shipowners (IGP&I) has angered the Ukrainian authorities by failing to dissuade its members from insuring the transportation of Russian oil, the Guardian reports.

According to the publication, Oleksandr Novikov, head of the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Agency, sent a letter to IGP&I asking them to notify members of the inclusion of a number of Greek shipping companies in the Ukrainian database of “war sponsors” for transporting Russian oil. However, group chairman Paul Jennings said the Greek firms were operating within the law.

“In particular, within the sixth package of EU sanctions, there are exceptions to the bans that allow the transportation of part of the oil cargo from the Russian Federation to the EU, and there is also no general ban on the transportation of Russian oil cargo to third countries,” the newspaper quoted Jennings as saying.

In September, Novikov again called on the IGP&I to issue a message to members not to do business with the Russians. The association, in turn, issued a circular on October 11, in which it announced the reinsurance period “associated with the transportation of Russian products … until February 5, 2023.”

The EU previously agreed on an eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a legislative framework to impose a price ceiling on the sea transportation of Russian oil and impose further restrictions on the transportation of crude oil and oil products. It is planned that the price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products.