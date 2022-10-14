World

SBU uncovers illegal channels for conscripts to travel abroad

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian law enforcement officers have uncovered the channels of illegal departure of men of military age abroad on forged documents, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports on Friday.
On August 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the mobilization and martial law for another 90 days, until November 21. Departure of men aged 18-60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited.
18:05

Arestovich said that “golden weapons rain” spilled on Ukraine

“The SBU liquidated four more channels of illegal departure of evaders who did not want to defend Ukraine. As a result of investigative and operational actions in Dnipro, Odessa and Transcarpathian regions, eight organizers of illegal traffic were detained,” the press service of the SBU reports in the Telegram channel.
According to the investigation, for money, the organizers of the export “guaranteed their clients” transportation outside Ukraine on the basis of forged documents or outside the established checkpoints. Attackers, according to the service, estimated their services from 1.8 to 7 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of moving abroad. According to the department, all the defendants were informed of suspicions, they are charged with “illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine.” The suspects are currently in custody.
Yesterday, 05:06

SBU agent told how the service threatened him with the kidnapping of a child

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Floods leave at least 500 dead in Nigeria | News

14 hours ago

WHO and EU urge to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza | News

15 hours ago

Lebanese authorities confirm first death from cholera | News

17 hours ago

UN urges the international community to help Pakistan | News

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.