MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian law enforcement officers have uncovered the channels of illegal departure of men of military age abroad on forged documents, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports on Friday.

On August 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the mobilization and martial law for another 90 days, until November 21. Departure of men aged 18-60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited.

“The SBU liquidated four more channels of illegal departure of evaders who did not want to defend Ukraine. As a result of investigative and operational actions in Dnipro, Odessa and Transcarpathian regions, eight organizers of illegal traffic were detained,” the press service of the SBU reports in the Telegram channel.

According to the investigation, for money, the organizers of the export “guaranteed their clients” transportation outside Ukraine on the basis of forged documents or outside the established checkpoints. Attackers, according to the service, estimated their services from 1.8 to 7 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of moving abroad. According to the department, all the defendants were informed of suspicions, they are charged with “illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine.” The suspects are currently in custody.