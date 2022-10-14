WHO and EU urge to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza | News

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended this Wednesday to combine the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and seasonal flu, prioritizing the vulnerable population.

This was stated in a joint statement by the EU Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides; the general director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge; and the director of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), Andrea Ammon.

The text highlights that in this context, where it is clear that the pandemic is not over yet and cases are on the rise in the EU, it is vital to stop as much as possible a new wave of infections that can mix with the rebound of the flu that usually happens between fall and winter.

The co-circulation of #COVID19 and seasonal influenza could put the most vulnerable and our healthcare systems at risk this winter.

Together with @ECDC_EU and @WHO_Europewe encourage everyone to come forward for vaccination against both viruses.

➡️Vaccination saves lives.

— Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU)

October 12, 2022

“The co-circulation of Covid-19 and seasonal influenza could put the most vulnerable and our health care systems at risk this winter,” Kyriakides said on his Twitter account.

In the same way, it was encouraged to take the inoculation to those who have not been vaccinated, since there are millions of people who have not yet received even one dose.

Not a few experts have highlighted that the circulation of influenza and Covid-19 can put the most vulnerable populations at high risk of becoming seriously ill and even dying.

Along with public health measures, vaccination remains one of our most effective tools against both viruses.

The data on infections in several countries on the European continent have skyrocketed in recent times. France, for example, registered more than 91,000 cases on Tuesday, while Italy followed a similar trend with more than 65,000.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



