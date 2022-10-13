Lebanese authorities confirm first death from cholera | News

Report This Content

Lebanese authorities reported on Wednesday that the country reported the first death from the cholera disease, after the first case was reported on October 5 in the Akkar governorate (north).

Lebanon takes steps to curb spread of cholera

According to the last updated part of the disease, issued by the health agency, the country reported 26 confirmed cases of cholera, eight of them reported in the last 24 hours, and one death from this cause.

Last Wednesday, the first case of this disease was diagnosed in the territory since 1993, this time in the northern district of Akkar, which is subdivided into 121 municipalities and borders Syria.

According to the information provided by the health portfolio, the patient’s condition was stable and he was receiving treatment at the hospital. However, the report does not specify whether said patient was the deceased.

The interim Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, said that “with regard to cholera, the main issue is prevention, which helps limit the spread of the epidemic (…) Prevention is more important than treatment. treatment”.

Meanwhile, the health authority stressed that the Lebanese Ministry of Health will cover all Lebanese patients infected with cholera, while international organizations will cover the treatment of displaced persons and refugees.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



