UN urges the international community to help Pakistan | News

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday urged the international community to help Pakistan after the floods caused by heavy rains in recent months, which have already affected 33 million people.

The UN acknowledged that it has only been able to cover 20 percent of its fundraising targets since launching an appeal for monetary aid last week.

In this sense, the UN humanitarian coordinator, Julien Harneis, reported that more than 180 million dollars in aid were promised, but so far only about 90 million have been obtained.

Harneis stressed that the UN responds to the phenomenon with what it has, but that more help is needed because the level of disaster is important. He stressed that the world must accelerate its response so that Pakistan emerges from this crisis in the shortest possible time and no more human lives are put at risk.

According to press media, UN officials are concerned about nutritional deficiencies, access to drinking water and other issues inherent to the population, whose needs increase after the loss of crops, houses and livestock.

Monsoon downpours, made worse by climate change, have battered the Central Asian country for months. Due to this situation, more than 1,700 people died, more than 12,000 were injured and nearly eight million were displaced, while half a million continue to live in tents and makeshift houses.

Pakistani officials and global organizations cataloged this as the greatest natural catastrophe that nation has suffered. According to data from the Government of Pakistan, these storms destroyed more than 1,600 million hectares of arable land and left large areas that are still submerged and cannot be used for agricultural activities.

