Death toll from Ebola outbreak in Uganda rises to 19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Ugandan health authorities reported Wednesday that 19 people have died of the disease caused by the Ebola virus in the last few hours.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uganda reports seven deaths from Ebola in past two days

The Ugandan Ministry of Health indicated that in the different affected regions there are 50 confirmed cases of Ebola, 19 people have died and 20 have recovered, of which five belong to medical personnel.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a meeting of African health ministers, declared on Wednesday that the central objective “is to rapidly control and contain this Ebola outbreak and protect the neighboring districts and countries.

“Our primary focus now is to rapidly control and contain this [#Ebola] outbreak, and to protect neighboring districts & countries. WHO is fully committed to supporting [#Uganda] together with our partners to save lives & end this outbreak.” – @DrTedros pic.twitter.com/bNY21F0SgX

—WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO)

October 12, 2022

“WHO is fully committed to supporting Uganda together with our partners to save lives and end this outbreak,” said the official from the world‘s highest health body.

At the regional meeting held in Kampala, health ministers from nine African countries agreed on joint measures to prevent the possible spread of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda beyond their borders.

“Uganda has experience in managing epidemics and since the beginning of this Ebola outbreak, with the support of our partners, we have taken steps to limit the transmission of the disease,” said Ugandan Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

Ministers of Health and government representatives from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda participated in the meeting.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report