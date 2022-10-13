Russia highlights Asia’s role in advancing towards a multipolar world | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Measures in Asia (CICA) that the region plays a fundamental role in shaping a multipolar world.

The president pointed out that “the world is becoming truly multipolar. And Asia is playing a very prominent, if not key, role, with new centers of power gaining strength.”

At the same time, the head of the Kremlin assured that Moscow is in favor of “the development and prosperity of Asia and the creation, to this end, of a wide open space for mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation.”

Similarly, Putin stressed that “unfortunately, one of the most pressing security challenges for our region remains Afghanistan” while pointing out after more than 20 years of US and NATO military presence “it has proven incapable of doing against terrorist threats alone.

Based on this, he stressed that in order to normalize the situation in Afghanistan, it is urgent “of course, to jointly facilitate its economic reconstruction. But above all, we urge compensation for the damage inflicted on Afghans during the years of occupation and unfreezing of illegally blocked Afghan funds.”

In turn, the head of state urged all Asian countries “to cooperate more closely with the international data bank for the fight against terrorism approved at the initiative of Russia.”

In this regard, he added that “it is extremely important to continue working actively with other regional forums and organizations to resolve crisis situations and conflicts that arise in Asia.”

He also called for “strengthening cooperation between states to counter the terrorist threat, identify and neutralize extremist groups, block their financial support, fight drug trafficking and suppress the propaganda of radical ideas.”

