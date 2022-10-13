World
The idea of creating a gas hub in Turkey will be worked out with potential buyers
MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. The details of creating a gas hub in Turkey need to be worked out with potential buyers in Southern Europe, who they will be is the subject of further discussions, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
A day earlier, Putin said that Russia could move gas transit from Nord Stream to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Today, Putin discussed this idea with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They instructed to work out this issue in detail and quickly.
“This remains to be worked out … We still need to work out with possible buyers in southern Europe of this gas. There is still work to be done, but at least the political will has been shown to deal with this very quickly,” Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia, speaking about the development of a hub .
Answering the question whether the Russian Federation already understands who will buy gas, Peskov said that this is “a subject for further discussion.”
Gas supplies to Turkey are in full, Putin said
