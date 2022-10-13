World

The idea of ​​creating a gas hub in Turkey will be worked out with potential buyers

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. The details of creating a gas hub in Turkey need to be worked out with potential buyers in Southern Europe, who they will be is the subject of further discussions, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
A day earlier, Putin said that Russia could move gas transit from Nord Stream to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Today, Putin discussed this idea with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They instructed to work out this issue in detail and quickly.
“This remains to be worked out … We still need to work out with possible buyers in southern Europe of this gas. There is still work to be done, but at least the political will has been shown to deal with this very quickly,” Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia, speaking about the development of a hub .
Answering the question whether the Russian Federation already understands who will buy gas, Peskov said that this is “a subject for further discussion.”
13:28

Gas supplies to Turkey are in full, Putin said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Increases to more than 18,000 hospitalized by Covid-19 in France | News

13 mins ago

Putin discussed with Aliyev the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

22 mins ago

The guard of the commander of the DPR battalion “Somalia” Givi received 13 years in Ukraine

38 mins ago

The Telegraph: Britain is rapidly collapsing due to the perversity of the system

56 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.