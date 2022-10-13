Increases to more than 18,000 hospitalized by Covid-19 in France | News

The French Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 18,187 hospital admissions for Covid-19, a figure that could increase to 20,000 in the midst of the eighth wave of infections by the disease in the European nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

French workers support refinery strikes

According to the health authority, in the last week the number of hospitalized rose to almost 800 people; pointing out that during the day on Tuesday 501 admissions were registered and on Wednesday, 280.

He also pointed out that despite the rise in confirmed cases as a result of the current outbreak of the pandemic that the country is going through, the number of patients in intensive care remains stable, with at least 941 hospitalized for serious states of Covid-19.

In another order, the entity specified that, until last Tuesday, October 11, the number of daily infections was 94,753 people positive for the disease.

It is worth mentioning that, given the worrying situation, the country’s government directed the execution of a new vaccination campaign, prioritizing the vulnerable population and adults over 60 years of age.

In this sense, the infectologist Anne-Claude Crémieux indicated that it is necessary to resume preventive measures, since the eighth wave of infections will cause a moderate health impact in the country, as it does not originate from a new variant of the SARS-CoV coronavirus. two.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



