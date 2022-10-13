World

Putin discussed with Aliyev the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

ASTANA, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Russia keeps in view the issues of settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, proposing to discuss this topic.
“Naturally, we always keep in view issues related to the settlement of the situation in the region. I hope we will use this opportunity to discuss all issues again and compare watches,” Putin said.
Yesterday, 16:58

CSTO ready to send observers to Armenia, Lavrov says

Putin noted that there are many questions, there is always something to talk about. “Russia remains one of the leading trade and economic partners. The trade turnover is growing … Our economic operators have invested $4.5 billion in the Azerbaijani economy,” he added.
Putin and Aliyev met recently – at an informal summit of the heads of the CIS on October 7 in St. Petersburg. A little earlier, they met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand. Then Putin expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, although he noted that the escalation was stopped.
Aliyev also expressed gratitude to Putin for the prompt response to the escalation at the border. And later he said that a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be signed before the end of 2022.
Skirmishes periodically take place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The last serious aggravation occurred on the night of September 13th. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military fired at the border areas of Armenia – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) using artillery and drones. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.
13:47

Baku has created a secretariat for the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

