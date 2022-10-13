World

The guard of the commander of the DPR battalion “Somalia” Givi received 13 years in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Mikhail Tolstykh (Givi), a guard of the commander of the DPR battalion “Somalia” Mikhail Tolstykh (Givi), who was captured by Ukraine, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.
As noted in the Telegram channel of the SBU, the militant who guarded Givi received 13 years in prison.
The Ministry of Defense returned 20 captured servicemen from Ukraine

According to the agency, a man who signed a contract for military service in the DPR in 2016 was taken prisoner in August. He was charged with treason, the creation of terrorist groups and paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law.
Mikhail Tolstykh, better known as Givi, was one of the first commanders of the Donetsk militia. Subsequently, he commanded the “Somalia” battalion of the people’s militia of the DPR. In February 2017, he died in a terrorist attack in Donetsk.
During the exchange of prisoners, 215 people were transferred to Ukraine, Pushilin said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

