MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. The UK is collapsing due to a “zombie economy” based not on the production of real goods and services, writes The Telegraph columnist Allister Heath.

According to the columnist, economic activity in the United Kingdom is based on the increase in the value of assets and fake growth fueled by debt.

October 8, 23:38 WP: one of the countries of Europe “indecently profits” from the Ukrainian conflict

The mission of the new government is to reconstruct the state and set it up to produce more real consumer goods, as well as reform the tax system and regulation, the author noted.

According to Heath, there are now too many “zombies” in the country – over-indebted companies, homeowners and investors whose lifestyles can only be sustainable with low lending rates of one or two percent, and car buyers who thought cheap credit will always be available.

The journalist specified that if the new government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss fails to embark on the path of reform, the UK will face punitive taxation, additional fees for the rich and a sharp increase in spending in the future. The culmination will be the collapse of the vicious economic system of the kingdom, summed up the columnist.