Japanese politician reacted sharply to Zelensky’s statement on the Kuriles

Japan claims the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, referring to the bilateral Treatise on Trade and Frontiers of 1855. Tokyo set the return of the islands as a condition for concluding a peace treaty with Russia, which was never signed after World War II.

In 1956, the USSR and Japan adopted a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring two islands to Tokyo in the event of a peace treaty. The USSR hoped to put an end to this, while Japan considered the deal only part of the solution to the problem, without renouncing claims to all territories. Subsequent negotiations came to nothing. Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following World War II and sovereignty over them is beyond doubt.