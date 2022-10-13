World

Japanese politician reacted sharply to Zelensky's statement on the Kuriles

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Member of the House of Councilors and head of the Japanese Renaissance Party Muneo Suzuki criticized Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement about the Kuril Islands, Yahoo News Japan reported.

“Thank you for the disservice,” the politician wrote on social media.

Suzuki noted that the issue, on which the President of Ukraine spoke, is a topic exclusively for bilateral negotiations. In his opinion, Zelensky’s words could “provoke” Moscow.

The politician also stressed that Russian control over the islands is carried out in accordance with the UN Charter, the Potsdam Declaration and other treaties.

Earlier, Zelensky signed a decree according to which “Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including the northern territories.”
October 7, 16:34

The Rada recognized the South Kuriles as “occupied territory of Japan”

Japan claims the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, referring to the bilateral Treatise on Trade and Frontiers of 1855. Tokyo set the return of the islands as a condition for concluding a peace treaty with Russia, which was never signed after World War II.

In 1956, the USSR and Japan adopted a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring two islands to Tokyo in the event of a peace treaty. The USSR hoped to put an end to this, while Japan considered the deal only part of the solution to the problem, without renouncing claims to all territories. Subsequent negotiations came to nothing. Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following World War II and sovereignty over them is beyond doubt.

In March 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow, as a response to the unfriendly steps of Tokyo, which condemned the special military operation in Ukraine, was refusing to negotiate a peace treaty. Russia also withdrew from the dialogue on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands.
October 5, 05:53

Russian Foreign Ministry: it is impossible to discuss an agreement on relations with Japan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

