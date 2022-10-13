Japanese politician reacted sharply to Zelensky’s statement on the Kuriles
“Thank you for the disservice,” the politician wrote on social media.
The politician also stressed that Russian control over the islands is carried out in accordance with the UN Charter, the Potsdam Declaration and other treaties.
The Rada recognized the South Kuriles as “occupied territory of Japan”
In 1956, the USSR and Japan adopted a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring two islands to Tokyo in the event of a peace treaty. The USSR hoped to put an end to this, while Japan considered the deal only part of the solution to the problem, without renouncing claims to all territories. Subsequent negotiations came to nothing. Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR following World War II and sovereignty over them is beyond doubt.
Russian Foreign Ministry: it is impossible to discuss an agreement on relations with Japan
