Paris will not drive a wedge into relations between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Paris’s attempts to drive a wedge into Moscow’s relations with Baku and Yerevan are doomed to failure and will lead to a depreciation of France’s authority in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“Paris’s attempts to drive a wedge into Russia’s relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are close to us, with which Russia is united by long-term and multifaceted ties, are doomed to failure and will only lead to further depreciation of France’s authority in the region,” the ministry’s website said in a statement.

“We consider Emmanuel Macron’s statements that Russia is allegedly using the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to destabilize the South Caucasus as blatant and absolutely unacceptable. Such attacks are in line with the anti-Russian line of the West to demonize Russia and testify to attempts to transfer the confrontational logic from Ukraine to other parts of the post-Soviet space, including the South Caucasus. The absurd fabrications of the French President speak of Paris’ disinterest in establishing lasting peace in the region and call into question his country’s ability to play a constructive role there,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry recalled that, unlike France, which even during periods of exacerbations between Baku and Yerevan limited itself to standard calls for peace, Russia in practical terms contributed to the settlement of the conflict. “Our country made a decisive contribution to the signing of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020, which put an end to the bloodshed. The peacekeeping contingent deployed in accordance with this agreement remains the guarantor of security in the region,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

“It is Russia that has launched work on a comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan… In particular, steps are being taken to unblock all economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus, delimit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, conclude a peace treaty, and establish a dialogue between the public and experts” , – concluded in the Russian Foreign Ministry.