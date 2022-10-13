Iraqi Parliament elects new president a year late | News

Report This Content

The Iraqi parliament began a secret voting process on Thursday to elect a new president for the Asian country, amid a climate of insecurity and protests over the last week.

The vote comes at the same time that several security personnel suffered various injuries after 9 missiles fell in the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where government buildings and foreign missions are located.

No particular organization immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The meeting of Iraqi parliamentarians began this morning more than a year after the parliamentary elections that took place on October 10, 2021, in which the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr appeared as the big winner, but failed to mobilize enough support to form Government.

Sadr recalled all 73 loyalists in parliament and announced last August he was leaving politics, sparking violence in Baghdad when his supporters stormed a government palace and battled rival Shi’ite groups.

Al-Sadr initially sought to form a parliamentary majority in alliance with the Kurdish and Sunni parties, with the exception of the Shia groups.

The first round of the president’s election ended with candidate Abdullatif Rashid ahead of Barham Saleh, where Rashid got 157 votes while Saleh got 99 votes, so the vote goes to a second round to decide the winner.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



