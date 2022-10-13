World

A man was killed during the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

DONETSK, October 13 – RIA Novosti. A man died during shelling by Ukrainian troops of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, Mayor of the capital of the DPR Alexei Kulemzin said on Thursday.
“As a result of the shelling of the Petrovsky district, a man born in 1956 was killed. In addition, one person was injured. The information is being specified,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.
Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the capital of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Marinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces.
Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk and three other settlements in the DPR

