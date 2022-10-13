Lviv authorities announced a strike on a military facility

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Two missiles hit a military facility in the Lviv region, said the head of the regional military administration of the region Maxim Kozitsky.

“We hit one of the military facilities in the Lviv region. This is a repeated hit in this facility. Military property was destroyed, there were no casualties. The facility in the Zolochiv district. Three missiles, two hits. One missile was shot down by our air defense forces,” the Telegram message says. -Kozitsky channel.

Ukrainian media on Monday and Tuesday reported explosions in several regions of Ukraine. The blows were inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. As a result of rocket strikes at the Ladyzhynska TPP in the Vinnitsa region of Ukraine, damage to electrical equipment was reported. In addition, one of the largest mining companies in Ukraine, Ferrexpo, has suspended operations due to power outages.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council, said that a massive strike with precision-guided weapons had been inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. Putin called the incident on the Crimean bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kyiv has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is simply impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered.