Apple services will work on Xbox and Windows

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. The American company Microsoft has announced that Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud will be available on Xbox and Windows 11, follows from a Microsoft post published on the official blog.

“We’re excited to announce that it’s now easier than ever to access your iPhone photos and videos, and your favorite Apple entertainment on Xbox consoles and Windows devices,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The company says that in November, all users will have access to photos and videos from iCloud through the Photos app in Windows 11. Microsoft notes that two other services, Apple Music and Apple TV, will appear on Windows next year, and preview versions of these apps will be available in the Microsoft Store later this year.

Microsoft’s announcement notes that Apple TV is already running on Xbox consoles and that Apple Music will now be available on them.

“Integrations like this are just one way to make Windows accessible to more people, bringing you the experience you love on every device you use,” the blog says.

