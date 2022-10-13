Serbia declares its readiness for pressure to lift sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, October 13 – RIA Novosti. The new composition of the Serbian government, which will be formed following the results of the April 3 elections, is ready for external pressure on the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation, but they do not meet Serbian interests, said Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Prime Minister Brnabić, whom President Aleksandar Vučić had previously proposed again for the post of head of government, told reporters about the approaches of the future Serbian Cabinet, which is expected to be formed in the near future.

“Will the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation be considered? There will be continued pressure on the Republic of Serbia. The Government of Serbia will follow this topic, I am sure that we will have many more conversations, almost on a daily basis and this is an inevitable topic during every meeting that we hold with EU member states, the EU itself, the EU Permanent Delegation and other countries, including Japan and Singapore,” Brnabic said at a briefing on Thursday.

“But we remain with our position – sanctions against the Russian Federation do not meet the interests of the Republic of Serbia and are not something that supports our people. Because he himself was the object of sanctions in the 1990s, and we know that people from- they tolerate it, and that it does not affect the policy, intentions or behavior of the state,” the Serbian prime minister stressed.

The head of the current and future Serbian government recalled that some states that demand support for sanctions from Belgrade do not respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija and themselves violated UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

“We are also a country that was subjected to brutal aggression in 1999, 19 countries agreed and, without a Security Council decision, attacked an internationally recognized state that did not attack anyone. And this aggression opened Pandora’s box and created a precedent that can be repeated by anyone who wants in the world ,” Brnabic said.