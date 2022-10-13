Sanctions have dealt a mortal blow to the EU economy, says Austrian MP

VIENNA, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Sanctions against Russia dealt a mortal blow to the EU economy, provoked an energy crisis, Hubert Fuchs, an MP from the opposition right-wing Free Austrian Party (FPÖ) faction, said speaking in parliament.

“The business-hostile policies of the coronavirus era, which caused massive and irreversible damage to the economy, smoothly turned into a policy of unreasonable sanctions that do not affect the war, but caused an energy crisis that greatly fuels inflation and at the same time destroys the prosperity and economy of Austria. Sanctions have become deadly a blow to the economies of Austria and Europe and threaten our social peace,” Fuchs said during a debate on the draft budget for 2023 presented by the government.

According to the parliamentarian, this policy is “anti-Austrian” in nature , as a result of which the budget deficit “will also develop in the coming years” while the current government is concerned “only with the consequences of the crisis, and not with its causes.”

“This unwise policy is reflected in the fact that the federal government, at a time of record inflation, further increased fuel prices from October 1, 2022, by imposing a tax on CO2 emissions, thereby spurring inflation. Of course, there is also compensation, namely the climate bonus for asylum seekers and prisoners. One can only shrug their shoulders,” the deputy added.

15:11 EU extends sanctions for use of chemical weapons

The discussion of the budget in the Austrian Parliament began with the presentation of the draft budget for 2023 by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner. The government cannot fully offset the impact of the current price increase, Brunner said, but the state is determined to help those in need and invest in climate reform for industry and defense. According to the draft budget, it is planned to spend 4.2 billion euros on compensation and anti-inflationary measures in 2023. It is envisaged that next year budget revenues will amount to 98.1 billion euros, expenses – 115.1 billion euros. This corresponds to a deficit of 3.1% of GDP calculated according to the Maastricht criteria.

As Minister Brunner said, speaking in parliament, calls for lifting sanctions against Russia are “emotionally understandable”, since anti-Russian sanctions have already affected Europe, in Austria both enterprises and private households, primarily in the field of energy supply, have felt it.