Shipwreck in the Congo River leaves at least 41 dead | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least 41 people died this Monday night as a result of the shipwreck of a boat in the Congo River, specifically in the Ecuador province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

CMIO.org in sequence:

At least four dead after shipwreck in Galapagos, Ecuador

According to international sources, the accident occurred in a ranger boat from the Ngiri Triangle Nature Reserve about 20 kilometers from the town of Mbandaka.

For his part, the governor of the province, Bobo Boloko, affirmed that the victims correspond to merchants and workers who were transported to the surrounding towns.

Shipwreck of a convoi des écogardes de l’#ICCN 22 km from Mbandaka. More than 40 morts, according to a provisional bilan. Commis à la réserve de Ngiri, ces écogardes revenaient du marché Seclin Wendji. Ils ont utilisé le hors-bord de surveillance à leur disposition pour faire le transport. pic.twitter.com/iJ56x8ArFl

— ALUTA DAVID (@AlutaDavid1)

October 10, 2022

However, the spokesman for the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN), Dieudonné Sidia, reported that the crew members were relatives of one of the rangers who attended a funeral.

In this sense, the official specified that “five rangers have already been arrested and the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether they really were relatives or passengers who had paid money to be transported.”

Similarly, Sidia pointed out that the cause of the accident was the bad weather. However, multiple complaints have been reported in order to demonstrate the terrible conditions of the boats.

Shipwrecks in the waters of the DRC tend to be frequent. For example, in October last year, around 60 people died in an accident on the Congo River in the town of Engengele in Mongala province.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report