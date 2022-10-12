World

EC recommends granting BiH EU candidate status, media reported

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission recommends granting Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) the status of an EU candidate, writes the Financial Times, citing sources in Brussels.
According to the publication, the issue of the status of BiH arose during the discussion of the candidacies of Ukraine and Moldova in June. Several capitals, including Berlin and Vienna, have insisted that Bosnia and Herzegovina should not be “left behind their backs” as this could contribute to instability in the country.
October 3, 18:54

The United States imposed sanctions against the Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The EC recommendation is expected to be announced later on Wednesday.
BiH has one of the most complex constitutional systems in the world, designed to represent all ethnic groups in government, the newspaper notes, referring to the country’s possible problems in the process of European integration.
The process of joining the EU as a whole consists of three stages, the European Commission noted in its materials. The first is obtaining the status of a candidate, but this does not mean the start of formal membership negotiations. The second stage is negotiations, which includes the adoption by the candidate country of the current EU legislation and the implementation of the necessary reforms. The pace of negotiations depends on the speed of reforms and the process of compliance with EU laws in each country. Their beginning at the same time as another state does not guarantee their simultaneous end, the EC notes. When the negotiations and accompanying reforms are properly completed, the country can join the EU.
October 10, 14:54

The Federation Council called the European Commission a cynical structure

Translation by RIA Novosti

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

