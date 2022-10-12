EU energy ministers fail to make decisions at council in Prague, Szijjártó says

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 – RIA Novosti. The energy ministers of the EU countries at the council in Prague again did not make specific decisions, but this is for the better, since earlier their decisions harmed the energy security of Europe, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“Today, the Council of Energy Ministers of the EU again did not have a concrete decision, but this is even better, because so far their decisions have only harmed Europe’s energy security,” Szijjarto said after the meeting, his speech was broadcast on social networks.

He once again stressed that Hungary is not ready to support proposals that harm its energy security, including the establishment of a price ceiling for gas from the Russian Federation, as this will lead to a decrease in Russian gas on the European market and exacerbate the energy crisis.