Lebanon and Israel resolve maritime dispute in the Mediterranean | News

Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement, the leaders of each nation said separately on Tuesday, settling a years-long maritime border dispute involving major oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean.

Lebanon confirms first cholera case in nearly 30 years

Both countries dispute an area of ​​856 square kilometers that each considers part of its exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean. The disputed area is located at the junction of the Lebanese Qana gas field and the Israeli Karish field.

“The final version of the offer is satisfactory to Lebanon and meets its demands and preserves Lebanon’s rights to this natural wealth,” President Michel Aoun said in a statement hours after receiving Israel’s final offer.

Lebanese Pres Michel Aoun reports that Pres Biden called to congratulate him on the maritime border deal with Israel and to assure him that the US stands by Lebanon as it seeks to strengthen its economy through possible gas wealth.

— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky)

October 11, 2022

The presidency indicated through its Twitter account that it received the modified official final version presented by the American mediator Amos Hockstein of the southern maritime border agreement.

In addition to providing copies to Prime Minister Designate Najib Miqati; and the head of Parliament, Nabih Berri.

“The final version preserved Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth during an important moment for the Lebanese,” he said.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad also said that French energy company Total, which owns the contract to explore Lebanese waters, would start work on the Qanaa prospect “immediately.”

From the other side, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid assured that his country and Lebanon reached a historic agreement regarding the demarcation of their maritime borders, which will guarantee the stability of the northern region.

The United States acts as a mediator in diplomatic matters between Lebanon and Israel, after both nations do not have diplomatic relations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



