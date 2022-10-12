Miller doubted the need to restore Nord Stream

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. There is no answer to the question of how and why to restore the Nord Stream lines if the turbines for it are inoperative, said Alexei Miller, head of the Gazprom company.

“Today, one must understand that there is no answer to the question of how and why to restore the Nord Stream 1 threads if the engines … (compressor – ed.) of the Portovaya station are inoperative,” he said during his speech at the Russian Energy Week.

Russian Energy Week takes place in Moscow on October 12-14. RIA Novosti acts as an information partner of the forum.