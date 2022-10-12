Zakharova commented on the words of Borrell about the failure to fulfill NATO promises

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the statements of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, about the failure to fulfill NATO’s promises: “historic recognition has been made,” and the West “openly declared its betrayal and deceit.”

Earlier, Borrell, speaking at the Charles of Antwerp Foundation in Madrid, said that NATO could not fulfill its promises to Russia, but this, according to him, does not justify what is happening around Ukraine.

“Well, that’s all. Historical recognition has been sounded. The West has openly declared its betrayal and deceit. NATO cynically drew a line that fixed a long-formed watershed separating them from decent people,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.