Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of shelling construction equipment on the border

BAKU, Oct 12 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on Wednesday accused the Armenian side of shelling construction equipment on the border, in Yerevan these reports were called misinformation.

“On October 12, at 12.30, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire from small arms of various calibers on our equipment in the direction of the Tezekend settlement of the Dashkesan region (border with Armenia – ed.), which is involved in construction work in order to restore infrastructure. The units of the Azerbaijani army located in the indicated direction, took retaliatory measures,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

11:19 The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Baku of shelling on the border on Wednesday night

In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry refuted Baku’s statement about the shelling of Azerbaijani construction equipment on the border by Armenian forces.

“The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly on October 12 at about 12.30 (11.30 Moscow time) units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on equipment that was carrying out construction work on the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is disinformation,” the press secretary of the military wrote on social networks. departments of the republic Aram Torosyan.

Skirmishes periodically take place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The last serious aggravation occurred on the night of September 13th. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military fired at the border areas of Armenia – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions (connects Armenia with Iran) using artillery and drones. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry.