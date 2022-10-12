World

Bulgaria introduced a visa regime for Russians with official passports

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The Bulgarian government introduces a visa regime for Russians with diplomatic and official passports to enter the country, according to the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).
On Wednesday, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers decided to partially suspend one of the provisions of the agreement between the two countries on mutual trips of citizens. With the adoption of this decision, holders of valid diplomatic and service passports from Russia will no longer be allowed visa-free entry, exit, transit and temporary stay in the country.
The visa regime for Russians with diplomatic passports was already introduced on February 25, 2022, the TV channel notes. The new decision introduces a visa regime for holders of Russian service passports, which will come into force on October 20.
A service passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation is a document that serves as an identity card of a resident of the Russian Federation, according to which they enter and leave the state as part of business trips at the request of the sending organization.
Bulgaria will increase the visa fee for Russian tourists

