Presidents of Russia and Türkiye will meet in Kazakhstan | News

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will hold a meeting this week in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Putin to meet IAEA chief at Zaporizhia plant

The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, communicated during a telephone press conference that “there is already clarity: the meeting is being prepared, but not for tomorrow, but for the day after tomorrow.”

In turn, the spokesman pointed out that “the issues are obviously, of course, Ukraine and bilateral relations, which cover many aspects. And in general there will be an exchange of views on the current agenda.”

Lavrov:[����konulu ����aracılığıyla olası görüşmelerle ilgili] Türk meslektaşlarımız bunu düşünmüşlerse, bu hafta Astana’daki Erdoğan-Putin’in görüşmesinin bu tür konuları gündeme getirmek için iyi bir fırsat olacağı aşikar.Kamuoyuna yapılan açıklamalar dışk duyma birdinda başey

— RusEmbAnkara (@RusEmbTurkey)

October 11, 2022

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, stated that the meeting constitutes a “magnificent opportunity” to address the possibility of Turkish mediation in the negotiations of the Ukrainian conflict.

In this sense, he assured that “we are willing to listen to any proposal” while recalling that the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, said that “there are no talks with Russia while Vladimir Putin is its president.”

Kremlin Sözcüsü Dmitrii Peskov: Rusya Devlet Başkanı Vladimir Putin sees Türkiye Cumhurbaşkanı @RTErdoganhem Ukrayna hem de ikili ilişkileri ve diğer güncel konuları görüşmek üzere Perşembe günü Astana’da bir araya gelecekler.

— RusEmbAnkara (@RusEmbTurkey)

October 11, 2022

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Zelensky will agree to start a dialogue if the United States orders it, meanwhile, he denounced the false accusations launched from Washington about Moscow’s alleged refusal to negotiate.

Similarly, the Kazakh capital will host the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, as well as the formal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) this Thursday and Friday, respectively.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



