Zaporizhia NPP power supply from the external network has been restored, the head of the IAEA said

VIENNA, Oct 12 – RIA Novosti. The power supply of the Zaporizhzhya NPP from the external network, interrupted as a result of the shelling, has been restored, declared on Wednesday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.
“Our team on the spot informed me that the external power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP was restored. The ZNPP operator says that today’s morning outage was caused by the shelling of a remote substation, emphasizing how dangerous the situation is. We urgently need a protection zone (around the ZNPP – ed.)”, – Grossi wrote on Twitter.
Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

