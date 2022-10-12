Permanent representative to the OPCW accused the West of trying to push Russia out of the organization

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The West is looking for opportunities to infringe on Russia’s interests in the key bodies of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), using the already worked out “Syrian scenario”, said Alexander Shulgin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Organization.

“Now they are gradually beginning to probe, to probe the possibilities of how to push us back, and the British are in the forefront. It is they who cast the bait “how can we squeeze the Russians into the OPCW.” the conclusion that the Western countries intended, probably, to apply the “Syrian scenario” they had already worked out with respect to Russia, when they adopted and carried out a punitive resolution on Article 12, hit Syria in terms of rights and privileges, this is apparently what they are brewing intention,” he said during a briefing following the meeting of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague, organized at the site of the international media group Russia Today.