MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Bulgarian law enforcers seized documents and videos of the Free Zone-Ruse company as part of an investigation into information about a cargo that could be used as explosives on the Crimean bridge, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reports.

The FSB of Russia on Wednesday reported that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, its head Kirill Budanov, employees and agents. According to the FSB, the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls with a construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of almost 22.8 tons and was sent from the port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August under a contract between Translogistik UA LLC (Kyiv) and Baltex Capital SA (Ruse).

14:41 The general said that he helped to hide the explosives in the truck on the Crimean bridge

Rousse is the main Bulgarian port on the Danube. The investigation launched in this city involves employees of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOP) and the customs service, the BNR notes.

According to the publication, Baltex Capital is registered in Panama, its customs interests in Bulgaria are represented by the forwarding company Tivacom.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported that on the morning of October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean bridge, causing the fire of seven fuel tanks of the train. There was a partial collapse of two automobile spans of the bridge. The arch above its navigable part is not damaged, the NAC said. According to preliminary data of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, three people died as a result of the explosion. An emergency services representative later told RIA Novosti that, according to updated information, four people were killed in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

Earlier, the Bulgarian government, citing the results of the investigation of its special services, stated that the truck blown up on the Crimean bridge had never been on the territory of Bulgaria.