Russia open to dialogue with the IAEA on the Zaporizhia plant | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he was open to a dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“We will gladly discuss all issues of mutual interest, or that give rise to concern, for example, what has to do with the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” Putin said when receiving IAEA chief Raphael in St. Petersburg. Grossi.

The Argentine diplomat stressed the importance of the meeting, since the issues to be discussed “are directly related to the physical security of the Zaporizhia plant, which recently became the property of the Russian state.

The Russian president said for his part that: “We currently see that there are elements of excessive and dangerous politicization of everything related to peaceful nuclear activity.”

“We are confident that, thanks to their efforts, we will be able to reduce all the rhetoric related to this issue and normalize this area of ​​our nuclear activity and cooperation, despite all the turbulence and complex processes that are taking place on the world stage,” he added.

Russia offers its efforts to “lower all this rhetoric and make this sphere of our activities and cooperation normal, despite all the turbulence and complicated processes that are taking place on the world stage.”

“We have always defended that all States should have equal access to the benefits of the peaceful atom and at the same time we believe – we believed before and now – that everything possible must be done to limit the spread of military nuclear technology,” said the chief of the Russian state.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



