France convenes interdepartmental meeting due to fuel problems

PARIS, Oct 12 – RIA Novosti. In France, an interdepartmental meeting is urgently convened due to problems with fuel supplies, BFMTV reports, citing sources.

An urgent meeting of the inter-ministerial crisis group will begin at 11.15 local time (12.15 Moscow time). The decision to convene the meeting was made due to the situation with fuel shortages at gas stations.

In addition, the energy company TotalEnergies, which continues the strike, will organize a meeting at 14.00 (15.00 Moscow time). A delegation from the “General Confederation of Labor” (CGT) will go there.

Since September 27, a strike by TotalEnergies employees has continued in France demanding a 10% increase in wages, as well as indexation of wages for 2022, taking into account record high inflation.

Later, employees of two Esso-ExxonMobil refineries joined the strike. Thus, almost all of the country’s oil refining capacities were blocked, which led to a shortage of fuel at every third gas station in the country.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born threatened that the government would intervene in the situation at the refinery if the unions did not come to an agreement with the company’s management soon.