Haavisto: NATO will stand up for Finland even before it joins the bloc

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Finland, in the event of a threat, will receive support from partners in the North Atlantic Alliance even before the actual entry into NATO, Yle reports with reference to the country’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

“Being in the NATO waiting room, we received a guarantee of support from many important players in the bloc, including the United States, Great Britain, and key European countries,” the diplomat said on Ylen aamu’s morning talk show.

He expressed confidence that in the event of a serious threat, Finland will receive assistance from NATO members even before being officially admitted to the alliance.

Earlier, Haavisto said that Finland, Sweden and Turkey could hold a meeting in October on Helsinki’s entry into the bloc.

The Protocol on the Admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO has been ratified by 27 NATO members. Turkey has not yet signed it.