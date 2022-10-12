Collection of spilled oil after the accident at Druzhba will take several more hours

WARSAW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The collection of spilled oil after the accident at the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland will take several more hours, according to the Polish operator PERN.

“All services responsible for eliminating the consequences of this situation are working at the scene of the incident. After collecting the oil that leaked from the pipeline, technical services will immediately take action. They will study the exact causes of the accident and repair the pipeline. Services responsible for the restoration of contaminated PERN estimates that the removal of contaminants will take several more hours.