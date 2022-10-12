World

China Shows Willingness to Help Julia-Affected Countries | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






On Tuesday, the Chinese government expressed its willingness to provide assistance to Venezuela, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama and other Latin American states affected by Hurricane Julia, which caused severe material damage and killed around 30 people.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Hurricane Julia leaves almost 30 dead in Central America

During a press conference in Beijing (capital), the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, said that China will offer relief assistance within its capabilities.

The official assessed that Julia “triggered natural disasters such as flash floods and landslides,” which “caused deaths and property loss.”

In addition, he lamented the disaster situation generated by the persistent rains, floods and landslides that accompanied the weather event, sent condolences to the families of the victims and expressed confidence that the governments and peoples of these nations will soon overcome adversity.

As it passed through the Caribbean Sea and Central America, as a tropical storm or hurricane, Julia affected these nations between Friday, October 7 and this Monday.

Due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall of this tropical system, organisms responsible for climate monitoring and civil protection agencies advised the governments of these nations to declare maximum alert and the subordination of all activities to the principle of preserving lives and property. .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

EC recommends granting BiH EU candidate status, media reported

56 mins ago

EU energy ministers fail to make decisions at council in Prague, Szijjártó says

1 hour ago

Lebanon and Israel resolve maritime dispute in the Mediterranean | News

1 hour ago

Miller doubted the need to restore Nord Stream

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.