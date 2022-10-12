China Shows Willingness to Help Julia-Affected Countries | News

Report This Content

On Tuesday, the Chinese government expressed its willingness to provide assistance to Venezuela, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama and other Latin American states affected by Hurricane Julia, which caused severe material damage and killed around 30 people.

During a press conference in Beijing (capital), the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, said that China will offer relief assistance within its capabilities.

The official assessed that Julia “triggered natural disasters such as flash floods and landslides,” which “caused deaths and property loss.”

In addition, he lamented the disaster situation generated by the persistent rains, floods and landslides that accompanied the weather event, sent condolences to the families of the victims and expressed confidence that the governments and peoples of these nations will soon overcome adversity.

As it passed through the Caribbean Sea and Central America, as a tropical storm or hurricane, Julia affected these nations between Friday, October 7 and this Monday.

Due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall of this tropical system, organisms responsible for climate monitoring and civil protection agencies advised the governments of these nations to declare maximum alert and the subordination of all activities to the principle of preserving lives and property. .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



