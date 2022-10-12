The British predicted Putin’s reaction to Biden’s attack

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail are actively discussing the statement of US President Joe Biden, who called his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin a “rational” leader, but suggested that he “miscalculated” in Ukraine.

“Putin laughs at this statement,” one commenter wrote.

“While Biden is the President of the United States, the Americans have big problems,” another supported.

“Biden could have easily reached a peaceful settlement. Instead, he is fueling the fire,” said a third.

“Do not let Biden express his opinion. He has no idea where he is at all,” the user joked.

“After the catastrophic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Biden should never have used the word “miscalculated” again. He is mentally ill,” the user said.

“Biden is talking nonsense. He doesn’t know Russians, he doesn’t know Putin. Russians see differently, they find their way where others would drown,” the reader concluded.

Earlier in an interview with CNN, Biden said Putin was a rational leader who “miscalculated” in Ukraine because he thought he would be welcomed with open arms in Kyiv.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been underway to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.