Power supply fully restored in Lviv, city authorities say

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Power supply to Lviv in western Ukraine has been fully restored, water supply to the population has also been resumed, in the Lviv region with light already 97% of settlements, Andriy Godik, deputy head of the Lviv regional military administration, said on Wednesday.
Earlier, the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovoy, said that four electrical substations were damaged as a result of a missile attack in the city.
“Lviv – electricity and water supply has been completely restored. If we are talking about the region, then about 97% of the settlements are provided with electricity. The most problematic situation is now in Novy Razdolie, there is a phased connection of consumers,” Godik said on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon.
Ivano-Frankivsk authorities recorded attacks on critical infrastructure

Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday about new explosions, the day after the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with precision-guided weapons on Ukrainian infrastructure. Explosions occurred, in particular, in Kyiv, Vinnitsa, Rivne, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Nikolaev, Lvov regions, as well as Krivoy Rog, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye.
As a result of rocket strikes at the Ladyzhynska TPP in the Vinnitsa region of Ukraine, damage to electrical equipment was reported. In addition, one of Ukraine’s largest mining companies, Ferrexpo, has suspended operations due to power outages.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council, said that a massive strike with precision-guided weapons had been inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. Putin called the incident on the Crimean bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kyiv has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is simply impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered.
Air alert announced in Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

