French refinery workers strike continues | News

The strike of French refinery workers continued this Tuesday, when the one in Dongues, owned by TotalEnergies, joined, indicating that six of the seven existing hydrocarbon processing centers in that European country have joined the movement, demanding increases salaries.

French gas stations face shortages amid strike

According to local media, workers at the Dongues fuel depot, in the western department of Loire-Atlantique, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision of the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, to order a forced reactivation of a TotalEnergies refinery and another of ExxonMobil, which is why they will officially go on strike at 05:00 (local time) on Wednesday.

Workers in the sector demand that the oil groups TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil raise their salaries, given the increase in profits that high fuel prices have brought them after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Salary of an operator after confirmed ExxonMobil base: €2,243 gross tax €3,241 and net including all premiums of penibilité du au rolling 5×8 continus €2,542. Participation and interest 2019: €21 and €455… pic.twitter.com/7ltsmvu4s6

— cgt exxonmobil (@cgtexxonmobil)

October 11, 2022

In this regard, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) demands that TotalEnergies increase the salary of its workers by ten percent, of which seven percent would offset the effects of inflation and the rest would mean the redistribution of benefits, Well, that company has obtained a profit of 10,600 million dollars between January and June 2022.

However, TotalEnergies issued a brief statement announcing that a meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 12, in the afternoon with union representatives who are not involved in the strike, and assured that the CGT will be able to participate if it calls it off.

“TotalEnergies invites a consultation and debate meeting tomorrow afternoon with the representative unions of the Common Social Framework that are not involved in the current strike. If the CGT lifts all the blockades of the site before noon tomorrow, it will be welcome in this dialogue meeting”, the text said.

For its part, the French government urged talks and negotiations between unions and companies to reach wage agreements, and also threatened that otherwise, it would intervene to solve the situation.

The Executive has specified that as a result of the strike, about 30 percent of French gas stations are out of supply. The greatest damages are registered in the Hauts de France region, where at least 44.8 percent of these service stations have closed, followed by Paris (capital), with 44 percent.

Added to this is the sharpening of the increase in prices at gas stations that have been providing service since the start of the stoppages about 15 days ago. The average price of a liter of diesel rose from 23 cents to 1.93 euros (1.87 dollars); while that of gasoline from 16 cents to 1.68 euros (1.63 dollars).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



